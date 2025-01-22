NiMet forecasts 3-day sunshine, haziness

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency of Nigeria (NiMet) has predicted sunny and hazy weather activities from Wednesday to Friday.

By Gabriel Agbeja

NiMet`s weather outlook released on Tuesday in Abuja envisaged sunny skies in hazy atmosphere on Wednesday over the northern region of the country throughout the forecast period.

According to NiMet, hazy skies with patches of cloud are expected over the North Central and inland cities of the South with prospects of afternoon or evening thunderstorms over parts of Osun, Ondo, Edo and Ogun States.

It forecast cloudy skies with spells of sunshine and morning thunderstorms over parts of Lagos, Akwa Ibom and Cross River States in the coastal region of the South.

NiMet predicted thunderstorms over parts of Delta, Cross Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa States later in the day.

“ For Thursday, slight dust haze is anticipated over the northern region of the country throughout the forecast period.

`Hazy skies with patches of cloud are expected over the North Central and inland cities of the South with prospects of afternoon or evening thunderstorms over parts of Ogun, Ondo, Ekiti, Edo and Osun States.

“In the coastal region of the South, cloudy skies with spells of sunshine are anticipated with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Cross River States, “ it said.

The agency envisaged thunderstorms over parts of Lagos, Delta, Rivers, Cross Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa States later in the day.

NiMet predicted moderate dust haze on Friday with horizontal visibility of 2km to 5km over the northern region of the country throughout the forecast period.

It forecast slight dust haze over the North Central region of the country throughout the forecast period.

“ Hazy skies with patches of cloud are expected over the inland States of the South throughout the forecast period.

“In the coastal region of the South, cloudy skies with spells of sunshine are anticipated over the region in the morning hours.

“ Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Rivers, Delta, Cross Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa States, “ it said.

According to NiMet dust particles are in suspension, public should take necessary precaution and people with asthmatic health condition and other respiratory issues should be cautious of the present weather condition.

The agency urged the public to take adequate precaution as strong winds might precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur.

`Adhere to safety advisories issued by relevant authorities. Airline operators are advised to get airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

“Residents are advised to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet. Visit our website www.nimet.gov.ng, “ it said. (NAN)