NiMet forecasts 3-day sunshine, cloudiness from Tuesday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunshine and cloudiness from Tuesday to Thursday across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Monday predicted sunny skies on Tuesday with few cloud patches over the northern region with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Adamawa, Kaduna and Taraba States later in the day.

According to NiMet, sunny skies with patches of cloud are anticipated over the North Central region with slim chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Benue, Nasarawa and Kogi States during the morning hours.

“Later in the afternoon or evening hours, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Benue, Niger, Plateau and Kwara States.

“In the South, there are chances of morning thunderstorms over parts of Cross River and Akwa Ibom States.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Imo, Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, Edo, Abia, Anambra, Delta, Lagos, Rivers, Cross River, Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom States,” it said.

According to NiMet, sunny skies with few clouds are anticipated over northern region on Wednesday with prospects of isolated thunderstorms with or without rains over parts of Kebbi, Zamfara, Taraba, Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa and Kaduna States later in the day.

It anticipated sunny skies with patches of clouds over the North Central region in the morning hours.

” Progressing into the afternoon/evening period, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Benue, Kwara, Niger, Kogi, Nasarawa and Plateau States.

“In the South, cloudy skies with spells of sunshine are anticipated

with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Ogun, Lagos, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Rivers and Bayelsa states.

“In the afternoon/evening hours, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Ekiti, Osun, Ogun, Ondo, Edo, Anambra, Enugu, Lagos, Rivers, Bayelsa, Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Delta States,” it said.

The agency envisaged sunny skies on Thursday with few patches of clouds over the northern region in the morning hours with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Taraba in the afternoon and evening period.

“Sunny skies with patches of clouds are expected over the North Central region in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of the Benue, Kwara and Kogi States.

“In the South, cloudy skies with spells of sunshine are anticipated with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Cross River, Rivers, Lagos, Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom States during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Ekiti, Osun, Oyo, Ondo, Ogun, Ebonyi, Imo, Abia, Edo, Lagos, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Delta and River States,” it said.

NiMet urged people to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, stay in well-ventilated and cool spaces as temperatures are high over most parts of the country, putting people at risk of heat stress.

It advised the public to get vaccinated against meningitis, practice good hygiene by washing hands regularly, avoid overcrowding in small spaces, use a nose mask to reduce chances of infection and avoid close

contact with those affected.

“Avoid peak sun hours (noon to 3pm) and protect yourselves from undue exposure to direct sunlight. Strong winds may precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur, public should take adequate precaution.

“Airline operators are advised to get airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

“Residents are advised to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet. Visit our website www.nimet.gov.ng,” it said. (NAN)(www.nanews.ng)