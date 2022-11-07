NiMet forecasts 3-day sunshine, cloudiness from Monday

By Gabriel Agbeja,

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NMA) has predicted sunny and cloudy weather activities from Monday to Wednesday across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja predicted sunny skies over the northern region on Monday throughout the forecast period.

According to it, sunny conditions with patches of clouds are expected over the North Central region throughout the forecast period.

” Cloudy atmosphere with spells of sunshine are anticipated over the inland cities of the South with cloudiness over the coastal region in the morning hours.

“Further into the day, there are chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Cross River, Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta and Akwa Ibom state,” it said.

NiMet envisaged hazy conditions with intervals of sunshine over the northern region throughout the forecast period on Tuesday.

It anticipated cloudy atmosphere with spells of sunshine over the North Central region within the forecast period.

“The inland cities of the South and the coastal belt should be predominately cloudy with a few thunderstorms over parts of Rivers and Cross River state in the morning hours.

” Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Cross River, Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta and Akwa Ibom state, ” it said.

The agency predicted hazy conditions on Wednesday with intervals of sunshine over the northern region throughout the forecast period.

According to it, cloudy atmosphere with spells of sunshine are expected over the North central region within the forecast period.

“The inland cities of the South and the coastal belt should be predominately cloudy with a few thunderstorms over parts of Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River state in the morning hours.

” Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Cross River, Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta and Akwa Ibom.

” Airline operators are advised to get updated weather reports from NiMet for effective planning in their operations,” it said. (NAN)

