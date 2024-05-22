NiMet forecasts 3-day sunny, thundery weather activities from Wednesday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunshine and thunderstorms from Wednesday to Friday across the country.

NiMet`s weather outlook released on Tuesday in Abuja, predicted sunny skies on Wednesday with patches of cloud over the northern region during the morning hours.

According to it, later in the day thundery activities are expected over southern Adamawa and southern Kaduna state, with chances of thunderstorms over southern Taraba state.

“Cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine are expected over the North Central region during the morning hours.

“ There are chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Nasarawa, Plateau, Kogi, the Federal Capital Territory and Kwara during the afternoon and evening periods.

“ Cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine are anticipated over the southern states, with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Lagos states during the morning periods,” it said.

It anticipated isolated thunderstorms over parts of Enugu, Ondo, Ogun, Edo, Imo, Osun, Delta, Oyo, Anambra, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Lagos and Bayelsa states later in the day.

The agency predicted sunny skies on Thursday with patches of cloud over the northern region during the morning periods.

NiMet forecast isolated thunderstorms over parts of Kaduna and Taraba states later in the day.

“ The North Central region should be cloudy with sunshine interval during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are envisaged over parts of Kogi, Nasarawa, Benue, Kwara and the FCT during the afternoon/evening hours.

“The southern region should be mostly cloudy with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Ogun, Imo, Anambra, Edo, Rivers, Lagos, Akwa Ibom and Cross River states during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Ogun, Ondo, Edo, Imo, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Rivers, Delta, Rivers and Lagos states,” it said.

NiMet forecast sunny atmosphere on Friday with patches of cloud over the northern region, with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Taraba state during the morning hours.

It envisaged isolated thunderstorms over parts of Kaduna, Kebbi, Bauchi, Zamfara and Taraba states as the day progressed.

“The North Central region should be cloudy with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Kogi, Nasarawa, the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau and Kwara during the afternoon/evening hours.

“The southern region should be cloudy with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Lagos, Akwa Ibom and Cross River states during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms over parts of Enugu, Ogun, Edo, Ondo, Imo, Osun, Oyo, Anambra, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Rivers, Delta, Bayelsa and Lagos states,” it said.

NiMet advised public to take adequate precaution as strong winds might precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms were likely to occur.

It urged Airline operators to get updated weather reports and forecasts from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.(NAN)