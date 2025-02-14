NiMet forecasts 3-day hazy weather condition

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency NiMet has predicted haziness from Friday to Sunday across the country.

By Gabriel Agbeja

NiMet’s Weather outlook released on Thursday in Abuja envisaged moderate dust haze in the North and North Central region on Friday.

“With prospects of thick dust haze resulting in visibility of less or equal to 1000m over parts of Zamfara, Kano, Katsina, Yobe, Kaduna, Borno, and Jigawa throughout the forecast period.

” In the southern parts of the country, cloudy skies with spells of sunshine are anticipated with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Rivers in the afternoon/evening period.

“For Saturday, moderate dust haze is expected over the Northern region throughout the forecast period.

In the North Central region, slight dust haze is anticipated in the morning and afternoon/evening period,” it said

It envisaged cloudy skies with spells of sunshine over the region in the southern region and thunderstorms expected over Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, and Delta.

According to NiMet, slight dust haze is anticipated over the North and the North Central region throughout the forecast period in the South on Sunday.

It anticipated cloudy skies with spells of sunshine during the forecast period with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Lagos, Ondo, Edo, Delta, Rivers, Cross River and Akwa Ibom later in the day.

“Particles are in suspension, public should take necessary precaution. People with asthmatic health condition and other respiratory issues should be cautious of the present weather condition.

“Strong winds may precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur, public should take adequate precaution. Adhere to safety advisories issued by relevant authorities.

“Airline operators are advised to get airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from

NiMet for effective planning in their operations,” it said.

NiMet urged the residents to stay informed through its weather updates and visit its website www.nimet.gov.ng (NAN)