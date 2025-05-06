NiMet forecasts 3-day haziness, thunderstorms from Tuesday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted haziness and thunderstorms from Tuesday to Thursday across the country.

By Gabriel Agbeja,

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Monday in Abuja envisaged slight dust haze over parts of Katsina and Kano states during the forecast period on Tuesday.

It anticipated thunderstorms over parts of Taraba and Adamawa States during the afternoon and evening

hours.

“Sunny skies with patches of cloud are anticipated over the North Central region with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Nasarawa during the morning period.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Kogi, Kwara, Benue and the Federal Capital Territory.

“Over the southern region, cloudy skies with spells of sunshine are expected with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Rivers and Bayelsa States during the morning hours,” it said.

According to the agency, the thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Osun, Ekiti, Ondo, Oyo, Osun, Edo, Abia, Imo, Bayelsa, Lagos, Delta, Rivers, Cross River and Akwa Ibom States later in the day.

NiMet predicted cloudy skies on Wednesday with spells of sunshine over the northern States throughout

the forecast period.

It anticipated thunderstorms over parts of Taraba and Adamawa States

during the afternoon or evening hours.

“In the North Central region, thunderstorms are envisaged over parts

of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, Benue, Kogi, Niger and Nasarawa States during the afternoon/evening hours.

“In the South, thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Bayelsa, Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Rivers States during the morning hours.

“In the afternoon/evening periods,

thunderstorms are envisaged over parts of Ogun, Osun, Ekiti, Ondo, Oyo, Imo, Enugu, Ebonyi, Anambra, Abia, Lagos, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Rivers and Delta States,” it said.

According to NiMet, sunny skies with patches of cloud are expected over the northern region throughout the

forecast period on Thursday.

It anticipated sunny skies with patches of cloud over the North Central region during the morning hours.

” Later in the day, thunderstorms are envisaged over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, Kogi, Kwara, Niger and Nasarawa States.

“In the southern region, cloudy skies are anticipated with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Delta and Bayelsa States.

‘ Later in the day, thunderstorms

are expected over parts of Osun, Ekiti, Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, Anambra, Abia, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Edo, Delta, Lagos and Bayelsa States,” it said.

It advised the public to take necessary precaution as dust particles are in suspension and people with respiratory issues ought to be cautious of the present weather condition.

”Strong winds may precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur, public should take adequate precaution.

‘Ensure that loose objects are fastened to avoid collision. Driving under heavy rain should be avoided. Disconnect electrical appliances from electrical sockets.

“Stay away from tall trees to avoid impact from falling branches and broken trees. Airline operators are advised to get airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

“Residents are advised to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet. Visit our website

www.nimet.gov.ng,” it said. (www.nannews.ng)