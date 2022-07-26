NiMet Forecast: FEMA places local divers, community vanguards, volunteers on red alert

By Ruth Oketunde

The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has placed its local divers, community vanguards and volunteers on red alert following an impact-based forecast released by the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet).

Mr Abbas Idriss, the Director-General, FEMA, disclosed this in a statement signed by Nkechi Isa, Head, Public Affairs, FEMA on Tuesday in Abuja.

Idriss explained that the forecast anticipates heavy rainfall over parts of the FCT, Niger, Nasarawa and Kaduna states between July 26 and July 28.

According to him, the forecast anticipates rainfalls, which are expected to be predominantly intermittent with isolated thunderstorms, flash flooding of roads, low-lying settlements and river channels.

“To mitigate the impact of the anticipated heavy rains, FEMA has put all its community divers, local committee vanguards and key stakeholders on red alert.

“Similarly all community divers, volunteers and vanguards have been issued modern rescue equipment including branded raincoats, water jackets, life buoys and reflective jackets.

“Others are personal protective wears and mobile breathing apparatus as well as the provision of Closed User Group,(CUG), communication gadgets to enhance their operations.

“Other measures put in place include the collapse of the existing shift duty of rescuers to intensify surveillance for a prompt response during the period.

“FEMA has also barricaded the exit and entrance into the Dogongada community in Lokogoma District, which is always vulnerable to flooding.

“Similarly FEMA has erected a standby duty post for FEMA rescue team for the community local vanguard by the River bank at Dogongada,” he said.

The FEMA boss appealed to FCT residents to avoid low-lying terrains, avoid standing under trees and unsecured structures.

“Do not drive through running water and switch off electrical appliances before and not during the rains to avoid electrical shocks.

Idriss reiterated the commitment of FEMA to the protection of lives and property in the FCT.

He urged residents to call the 112 toll-free emergency number in the event of an emergency.(NAN)

