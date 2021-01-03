NiMet forcasts sunshine, haziness

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forcast

sunshine and haziness from Monday to Wednesday across the nation.

NiMet’s weather outlook issued on Sunday in Abuja forcast sunny and hazy conditions over the northern region and the north central states with partly cloudy skies over Kwara and Kogi throughout the forecast period on Monday.

According to NiMet, partly cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine are expected over the inland cities of the south throughout the forecast period.

It forcast coastal cities of the south to be mostly cloudy with chances of few thunderstorms over the coastal parts of Akwa Ibom and Cross Rivers in the afternoon and evening hours.

” For Tuesday, sunny and hazy conditions are expected over the northern region and the

north central cities within the forecast period.

“Partly cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine are expected over the inland and coastal cities with few thunderstorms over Rivers, Cross river, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa during the afternoon and evening period, ” it said.

According to the agency, sunny and hazy conditions are anticipated over the north and north central regions during the forecast period on Wednesday.

NiMet forecast partly cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine over the inland cities of the south throughout the forecast period.

It anticipated coastal cities of the south to be mostly cloudy with light shower in the morning.

“Later in the day, we expect partly cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine throughout the forecast period, ” it said.(NAN)