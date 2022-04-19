NiMet deepens efforts toward producing reliable regional seasonal forecast

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) says it will deepen efforts toward producing reliable seasonal forecast for regional sustainable development in industrialisation and modernisation.

NiMet`s Director-General, Prof. Mansur Matazu said this during his opening remarks at a 2022 edition of the regional climate outlook forum on Tuesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the forum is on the seasonal forecasting of “Agro-Hydro Climatic Characteristics for Sahelian and Sudanian Regions of West Africa and the Sahel. “

Matazu, represented by Mr Mailadi Yusuf, the Director of Weather Forecast Services in NiMet, emphasised that weather had a great impact on various aspects of human life.

“Frequent and sustained interactions between experts gathered here to engage in scientific research to produce seasonal forecast for the region underlines importance of having a reliable and accurate forecast for sustainable development in industrialisation and modernisation.

“Since there is no science yet to enable scientists collect data from the future. Weather forecast rely heavily on using of estimates and assumptions, which make it impossible to have a perfect 100 per cent forecast.

“It is important that we develop a framework that can be deployed to independently monitor forecast and report back in order to assess the accuracy, “he said.

The director-general assured that most users of NiMet forecast would be happy with 80 per cent accuracy.

According to him, efforts have been made for years to improve the accuracy of weather forecasting.

He said that application of science and technology had helped to predict the conditions of the atmosphere for a given location and time to ensure better life.

Dr Abdoul Ali, the Head of Department of Research and Information, Centre for Agricultural and Hydrological Meteorology, Niamey, Niger, said generating useful weather forecast for the region via effective and efficient innovation had been planned for.

According to him, weather forecasting is carried out by collecting data on the current state of the atmosphere and applying a scientific understanding of atmospheric processes to anticipate atmospheric progression.

“With the aim of providing information to publics and organisations which they can use to reduce weather-related losses and enhance societal benefits including protection of life and property.

“Also to public health and safety and support of economic prosperity and quality of life, “ he said. (NAN)

