NiMet D-G assures improved service delivery

Prof. Charles Anosike, the Director-General (D-G), Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has assured that the agency’s operation would be repositioned for improved service delivery under the new management.

Anosike gave the assurance on Tuesday in Abuja, during a 3-day NiMet management retreat in Abuja.

He said that such service delivery would advance the effectiveness and efficiency of the agency.

Anosike said that the overriding objectives of the 2024 NiMet management retreat were to strengthen collaborative relationships amongst staff of the agency.

“It is time to dismantle the imaginary walls and silos built internally over the years which have been stifling productivity.

“The retreat will give us all a good understanding of the work NiMet does.

“The science of meteorology should be treated and handled with all seriousness because of its importance and impact on lives, properties and on the economy,”he said.

The NiMet boss encouraged the participants to be active during the retreat and made contributions that would help NiMet to achieve its mandate efficiently.

“In spite of the prevailing economic challenges there are opportunities in the external environment for NiMet.

“We should aim to reduce wastage in our operations, prioritise spending and improve our internally generated revenue,”he said.

Anosike said that NiMet’s services are directly related to weather and climate in Nigeria, adding that the agency’s activities impacted all aspects of the Nigerian economy.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that NiMet`s mandate included, observing, analysing, timely and accurate reporting of weather and climate for socio-economic development and safety of lives and property. (NAN)

By Gabriel Agbeja

