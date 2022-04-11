NIMechE boss task engineers on capacity building for Nigeria’s advancement

By Grace Alegba

The Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (NIMechE) on Monday called on Nigerian engineers to proactively build rapid capacity to resolve the country’s social, economic and technological challenges for national advancement.

Mrs Funmilade Akingbagbohun, National Chairman, NIMechE, made the call at a combined physical and virtual Third Engineer Akintunde Zedomi Distinguished Lecture in Lagos organised by the Apapa Branch of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE).

The programme was organised to honour the first Chairman, NSE Apapa Branch, Mr Akintunde Zedomi.

Speaking on the topic, “Capacity Building, A Catalyst to the Development of Engineers in Nigeria’’, Akingbagbohun said local engineers must ignore paper qualifications and grow competence to catch up with global trends.

She said that capacity development included a wide range of listed activities designed to empower individuals and institutions.

She enumerated challenges of capacity development and called on the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) to prioritize capacity building to bridge knowledge gap.

“Global technology trends and workplace dynamism is changing.; We cannot simply rely on our certificates as the major tool, we need to go out there and be proactive in developing ourselves in social, professional and economic spheres.

“Engineers must patiently and consistently aspire to develop themselves to meet these growing challenges.

“NSE should conduct a project with the overall objective to build capacity of Engineers and equip them with skills to enhance professionalism in engineering as well as meet the challenges of social and economic participation,’’ she said.

The guest lecturer explained that human capacity building constitute the “building blocks” for Institutional and National capacity building and must be given utmost attention.

“In order to produce the human capacity that would launch the nation to the technological level requirement for institutional/national sustenance, individuals are groomed through the educational system and training institutions.

“In this age of mass unemployment and shortage of labour in high rate technology sector, and increasing poverty rate, there is need for engineers to join in the system and contribute into bridging the gap,” she said.

The Apapa Branch Chairman, Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Mr Christian Ufot, in his welcome address, enumerated the effort of some senior engineers including Zedomi towards national development.

Ufot said the branch had 22 members at inauguration on March 16, 2001 and now has grown to over 700 members in its 21 years of existence.

He enumerated professional development activities and welfare by the branch and sought members support towards acquiring permanent site for their Engineering Resource Centre. (NAN)

