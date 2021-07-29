NIMC registers 60m Nigerians for NIN – Official

The National Identity Management Commission says 60 million have been so far captured on the National Identity Database (NIDB).

This is contained in a statement signed by the Head, Corporate of NIMC, Mr Kayode Adegoke in Abuja on Thursday.

“This feat couldn’t have been the cooperation of all stakeholders including the general public.

“The transformational value of a robust and inclusive foundational ID system in today’s world cannot be overstated.

“As a commission, we’ committed to keeping this momentum of scaling up and speeding up issuance of the National Identity Number (NIN) nationwide for better identification, authentication and improved service delivery,’’ he said.

Adegoke  said NIN is the Primary Identification number for all citizens and legal residents.

He commended the Minister of and for his invaluable leadership and to all their stakeholders and partners in progress. (NAN)

