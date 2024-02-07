Wednesday, February 7, 2024
HomeReports & CommentaryProjectNIMC registers 2.6m persons in Jigawa
Project

NIMC registers 2.6m persons in Jigawa

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
0
100

The National Identification Management Commission (NIMC), says it has so far registered 2.6 million Nigerians and legal residents in Jigawa.


The state’s NIMC Coordinator stated this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Wednesday.
Jakada said that the registration was to enrol those registered for National Identity Number (NIN).
He said that the state had 30 enrolment centres, including the head office in Dutse and two special centres in Kazaure and Hadejia.


The coordinator added that the Kazaure Emirate had the highest number of those registered, followed by Hadejia, Dutse, Gumel and Ringim.


Jakada called on those yet to enrol to do so in any of the NIMC centres across the state.
“As of Oct. 31, 2023, we’ve registered about 2.6 citizens and legal residents in Jigawa.
“We have 30 registration and enrolment centres in the state, with one in each of the 27 Local Government Areas, our head office in Dutse and two special in Kazaure and Hadejia towns,” he said.
‘’The registration is free, except modifications in signatures, enrolment errors and date of birth, which should be paid through bank remittances, not cash,’’ he said.
The coordinator also urged stakeholders to assist in opening more centres in their communities to speed up the exercise. (NAN)

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir

Previous article
NCS in Kano generates N8.7 bn revenue in January 
Next article
Enforce law on indiscriminate use of sirens, Reps urge FRSC, police
Favour Lashem
Favour Lashemhttps://newsdiaryonline.com/
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_imgspot_imgspot_img
- Advertisment -
[wpadcenter_ad id=393785 align='none']

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.