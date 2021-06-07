The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has so far registered 1.2 million Nigerians into the National Identity Database and has issued them with the National Identification Number (NIN) in Bauchi.

Malam Isa Abdulmumin, NIMC Bauchi state coordinator, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria NAN in Bauchi.

He said the exercise has recorded a great turnout.

”We registered 1.2 million between December 2012 and May 2021.

”The number ought to be much higher than what was recorded considering the population size of the state,” he said.

He called on those who are yet to register and obtain their NIN, todo so.

Abdulmumin appealed for more funds and additional functional enrolment machines and relevant gadgets to enable the office function and perform optimally.

”We have registration centres in 15 local government areas. NIMC staff members are working daily achieve wider and effective coverage,” he said.

He commended a lawmaker Jamilu Barade, representing Bauchi Central Constituency in the state House of Assembly for spending N800,000 to overhaul the commission’s transformer.

By this act, he said electricity has been restored in the state NIMC office.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on May 4, the federal government approved the extension of the deadline for the NIN exercise to June 30.

NAN reports that the extension, the federal government said the postponement of the deadline was also based on the request by stakeholders for an extension until June 30 in order to make it easier for all citizens and legal residents to register.

Nearly 54 Million people have obtained their NIN. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

