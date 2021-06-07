NIMC registers 1.2m Nigerians in Bauchi

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) so far registered 1.2 million Nigerians the National Identity Database and issued them the National Identification Number () in Bauchi.

Malam Isa Abdulmumin, NIMC Bauchi  state coordinator, made this known in an interview the News Agency of Nigeria NAN in Bauchi.

He said the exercise recorded a great turnout.

”We registered 1.2 million between December 2012 and May 2021.

”The number ought to be much  higher  than what was recorded  considering the population size of the state,” he said.

He called on those who are yet to register and obtain their , todo so.

Abdulmumin appealed for more funds and additional functional enrolment machines and relevant  gadgets to enable the office function and perform optimally.

”We have registration in 15 local government areas. NIMC staff members are working daily achieve wider and effective coverage,” he said.

He commended a lawmaker Jamilu Barade, representing Bauchi Central Constituency in the state House of for spending N800,000 to overhaul the commission’ transformer.

By this act, he said electricity been restored in the state NIMC office.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on May 4, the federal government approved the extension of the deadline for the exercise to June 30.

NAN reports that the extension, the federal government said the postponement of the deadline was also based on the request by for an extension until June 30 in to make it easier for all citizens and legal residents to register.

Nearly 54 Million people have obtained their NIN. (NAN)

