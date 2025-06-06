NIMC Refutes Claims of Server Inaccessibility, Affirms Continued Verification Support to Police Commission

‎

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has dismissed recent reports suggesting that the Police Service Commission (PSC) has been denied access to its verification platforms, describing the claims as “misleading and inaccurate.”



‎By Chimezie Godfrey



‎In a statement issued on Thursday, Dr. Kayode Adegoke, Head of the Corporate Communications Unit at NIMC, emphasized that all verification service platforms operated by the Commission remain fully functional and accessible to all partners, including security agencies.



‎“The NIMC granted verification access to all Nigerian Police formations for the verification of the National Identification Number (NIN),” Dr. Adegoke said. “The NPF, PSC, and other security agencies have been enjoying uninterrupted verification services for over five years.”



‎The clarification comes in response to reports alleging that the PSC was unable to access NIMC’s verification server, potentially hindering its operations.



‎“This information is not only misleading but also inaccurate,” Adegoke stated. “At no time have there been any complaints or issues regarding NIN verification by the NPF or PSC.”



‎According to the Commission, the Information Communications and Technology (ICT) department of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) actively manages the longstanding verification and integration service, ensuring smooth interaction with NIMC systems across all police formations.



‎The statement further clarified that any disruption in service may be due to internal issues within the PSC, not a denial of access by NIMC.



‎“The framework by which NIMC provides services to the security agencies was recently restructured for standardization and effective implementation,” the statement explained. “This was done following consultation with the Office of the National Security Adviser, and the NPF has confirmed the verification services have continued to be available.”



‎Dr. Adegoke reaffirmed NIMC’s commitment to supporting national security objectives, particularly in areas such as recruitment, cybercrime control, and security mapping.



‎ “We will continue to provide flawless verification services to the PSC, NPF, and all our partners,” he assured, “but the terms and conditions inherent must be adhered to for uninterrupted flow of service.”



‎The Commission reiterated its strong and ongoing partnership with both the Police Service Commission and the Nigeria Police Force, adding that any technical or administrative challenges should be resolved through established channels of communication.



