The pains associated with the difficulties faced citizens in obtaining the mandatory National Identification Number (NIN) would be history as the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) launched a Mobile Web Service (MSW) Application known as NIMC APP for public use on Monday.

The NIMC App offers a secure channel for Nigerians and Legal residents to verify and authenticate their identities using their smartphones on-the-go.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami through the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer, NIMC Engr. Aliyu Aziz, said during the official launching in Abuja, that the highly anticipated Mobile Web Service (MSW) Application is meant for public use, adding is also for improved NIN Slip.

One of the key features of the NIMC APP is that is pocket friendly and easy to verify.

Also, the improved NIN slip can be accessed via a self-service Portal.

Head, Corporate communications of NIMC, Kayode Olagoke, said in a statement that the launch of the NIMC APP, the current NIN Slip will remain valid and gradually phased out.

Olagoke said: “As an integral part of Nigeria’s digitization process spearheaded by the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, the App offers a built-in harmonization process that allows for its use across other government services including FIRS, FRSC, NHIS, NPF, and NCC to mention a few.

"On the other hand, the new improved NIN slip is pocket friendly and easy to verify and can be accessed via a self-service Portal, where persons who already have been issued the NIN, can log in, pay a small token fee, download a PDF of the document in color (if preferred) print and laminate as desired.

“The NIMC App is available on the App Store for IOS users and Google Play store for Android users. The improved NIN Slip can also be downloaded via https://dashboard.nimc.gov.ng.”

