NIMC charges FEPs on citizens inclusion in NIN registration process

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has called on its Front End Enrolment Partners (FEPs) to ensure the inclusivity of all individuals in the National Identity Number (NIN) registration process.



The Director-General of the Commission, Abisoye Coker-Odusote, made the call on Friday at a five-day NIMC Management Retreat in Abuja.



Coker-Odusote emphasised the importance of compliance with the Nigerian Data Protection Act and urged enrollment agents and commission personnel to maintain professionalism while delivering services to the public.



“Our mission at NIMC is clear: to equip each Nigerian and legal resident with a unique and secure National Identification Number (NIN).



“This number is the key to accessing critical services, social benefits, and economic prospects,” director-general said.



She recognised the pivotal role of FEPs and highlighted their responsibility as the link between citizens and the NIMC enrollment ecosystem.



The NIMC boss, who stressed the need for integrity in the enrollment process, urged FEPs to treat individuals’ information with care, accuracy, and thoroughness.



Coker-Odusote, who acknowledged the progress with over 104 million captured NINs, stressed the need for expansion, targeting students, farmers, business people, and the elderly across all parts of Nigeria.



She called for collaboration with schools, hospitals, and community leaders to ensure an accessible, fast, and inclusive NIN enrollment process.



The D-G entrusted FEPs with professional behaviour and excellent communication, emphasising the significance of maintaining the confidentiality and security of applicants’ personal information.



In her remarks, Mrs Carolyn Folami, the Commission’s Director of Business Development and Commercial Services, announced the commencement of payments for outstanding arrears owed to FEPs.



She assured them of the commission’s commitment to settling the balance promptly.



Similarly, Tunde Ogunmola of Jibyes Consulting, commended the timely and powerful interaction with the NIMC boss, expressing the need for more of such engagements to improve performance.



He affirmed the positive impact of the ongoing revalidation in sanitising the system.



Chinaka Obi-Ezenwugo of Miandkay Enterprise, stressed that revalidation was essential for separating inefficiencies from the system and confirmed the clarity and receipt of payments.



The retreat focused on NIMC’s five-point agenda on Strategy, Development, and Implementation, engaging stakeholders in the current administration’s initiatives, and seeking long-term solutions to the commission’s challenges. (NAN)

By Olasunkanmi Onifade

