NIMC assures Nigerians of data security 

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has assured Nigerians of its unwavering dedication to safeguarding, securing, and responsibly managing the data entrusted to them.

Kayode Adegoke, Head of Corporate Communications, NIMC, who stated this on Sunday in Abuja, said the Commission received with concern news from some sections of the media pertaining to an alleged breach of citizens’ data by a private organization, XpressVerify.

”The Commission wishes to state that it offers NIN verification and other services through licensed partners. However, XpressVerify is not one of the Commission’s licensed partners.

“We express our gratitude to our media partners and the whistleblowers for bringing this to our attention and wish to assure Nigerians and legal residents that there is no data breach of any sort and the Citizens’ data is safe and secure in the Nigeria’s National identity database.”

According to Adegoke,the Director General and Chief Executive Officer of NIMC, Engr. Abisoye Coker-Odusote has promptly ordered a comprehensive investigation into the matter to find out if any of the Commission’s Tokenisation verification agents has in any way breached the licensing agreement either directly or through any of their sub-licensees.

“Engr Coker-Odusote affirms the commitment of NIMC to data protection and privacy, and assures that no stone will be left unturned in ensuring the safety and security of the data of all enrollees. ‘Top-level security is in place to protect the NIN and other personal data of every citizen and legal resident, she said.

Adegoke added,”NIMC reaffirms its unwavering dedication to safeguarding, securing, and responsibly managing the data entrusted to us.

“The Commission understands the critical importance of maintaining public trust and confidence in our operations, and we will continue to uphold the highest standards of integrity and accountability.”