NIMC absolves staff of extortion allegation in Edo

The Edo office of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) says it is not true that its staff are extorting prospective enrolees before capturing them.



Mrs Efe Oki, the state Coordinator, NIMC, said this when she spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Tuesday.

“It has always been announced that enrolment is free and upload is free.

“But some of them will go and meet our staff to seek for urgent work and if you meet the wrong person, he will collect money from you. If you ask, we will take you to the table for upload; there is a queue for registration.

“Nobody collects money from people for registration.



“Some of them even come to me and say madam, how do we do fast tracking, but I ask what did they mean by fast tracking,” she said.

Oki advised Nigerians wishing to register in the state to meet the inspector at the registration hall in NIMC office.



“The inspector will issue prospective enrolees with registration forms and show them the registration queue,” she said.

On the complaint that some enroled persons were turned back in banks, the NIMC senior official said it meant that their work was yet to be uploaded.

“It is because the work was not uploaded.



“They have to register it for uploading. This is a nationwide issue that is not peculiar to Edo,” she said. (NAN)

