NIMASA wants more stakeholders’ collaboration to boost maritime sector, SMEs

By Lucy Ogalue

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), has called for more collaboration among stakeholders in realising a robust maritime sector interface with Small and Medium Entrepreneurs (SMEs) in Nigeria.

Dr Bashir Jamoh, NIMASA’s Director-General said this during the agency’s Special Day at the on-going 17th Abuja International Trade Fair in Abuja.

Jamoh, represented by Mr Zailani Attah, the Coordinator of NIMASA Zonal Office, Abuja said the agency would continue to engage and educate the public on the sustainable use of the seas and oceans.

“NIMASA will prioritise the integration of Blue Economy into the nation’s circular economic restoration and growth plan.

“We will leave no stone unturned to create limitless opportunities for our people and lift them out of poverty through intervention and collaboration with SMEs for sustainable development of Nigeria’s economy.’’

Jamoh said NIMASA was the Federal Government Agency with the statutory mandate to regulate maritime safety, security, marine pollution and maritime labour using the instruments of International Maritime Organisation (IMO) and international Labour Organisation(ILO).

According to him, the maritime sector is critical to the nation’s economy as it accounts for the movement of about 90 per cent of World Trade by volume.

“It is inevitable for income generation, wealth creation and economic development.

“It is a capital intensive sector and a major component of the contribution of the transport sector to the real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Nigeria.

NIMASA as Nigeria’s authorised maritime regulatory agency continues to play a leading role in the nation’s maritime growth and development as well as the continental and regional levels.

This could be ascertained through various projects and initiatives of the agency such as the deep blue sea project, provision of critical satellite surveillance infrastructure and acquisition of fast intervention security vessels among others. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

