NIMASA to engage Nigerian cadets protesting in Philippines

By Chiazo Ogbolu

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) on Saturday said that its management would be engaging with the National Seafarers Development Program (NSDP) 2013 cadets protesting at Nigerian embassy in Philippines.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Osagie Edward, Assistant Director, Public Relations, NIMASA, in Lagos.

“We wish to let the public know that we are monitoring the unfortunate development in the Philippines involving NIMASA NSDP 2013 cadets, as seen in a recent online video.

“And to assure Nigerians that NIMASA has received ministerial approval for an assessment visit this October to ascertain, first-hand, the issues to fully and finally address them,” he said.

He noted that NIMASA Executive Director, Maritime Labour and Cabotage Services, Mr Victor Ochei, would lead the fact-finding mission to the Philippines to engage with the school and the cadets.

“As responsible management, we must deal with this from an informed position, as the matter far predates this administration.

“While we regret the embarrassment this may have caused all concerned; we urge caution and avoidance of any speculative reporting until the official outcome of the on-the-spot evaluation to the Philippines is submitted,” he said. (NAN)

