NIMASA takes delivery of new mass transit boats

By Chiazo Ogbolu

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has taken delivery of brand-new mass transit boats for staff use.

The Director General of NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh, said this in his official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

The information reads: “We are practising what we preach. Our deliberate policy of NIMASA staff commuting to work by water transport will soon be in effect.

“The Agency’s presence and brand will become ever-dominant in our waters.

“Players, operators and stakeholders will be able to engage with us more directly and with real-time experience and value.

“Glad to announce we have taken delivery of our brand-new mass-transit boats and operations vessels to enable us to fulfil our dual mandates of promoting the Blue Economy and regulating the maritime domain,” he said. (NAN)