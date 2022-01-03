NIMASA starts vessels’ digital manifest management at ports

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has started  the  total digital manifest management regime for all vessels calling at all Nigerian ports.

The Director-General (D-G) of the agency,  Dr Bashir Jamoh, stated this  a statement signed by Mr Edward Osagie, Assistant Director Public Relations, NIMASA, Lagos on Monday.

Jamoh said that the transactions concerning Sailing Certificates and cargo manifest processing are being phased completely.

He urged the  stakeholders to fully embrace the agency’s initiative by visiting the portal.

He said that the automation was aimed at reducing human interaction, improve efficiency and block revenue leakages.

line with the Federal Government’s Executive Order on of Doing Business, we are to improving turnaround time of vessels, reduction of human interface majority of our transactions with our stakeholders.

“This is our bid to ensure transparency and professionalism that the sector requires to grow.

“We have improved our operational relationship with our sister agencies. As we speak, we have made tremendous progress our determination to convey sailing clearance for vessels to the NPA electronically.

”We also receive and process manifests electronically. This has improved efficiency leading to improvement the turn-around-time of vessels calling at the nation’s ports,” Jamoh said.

He noted that at  present, the authority had ensured that the process of submitting and processing manifests was reduced from 72 hours to  five hours for Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) and larger container vessels.

He said that it would only two hours or less for smaller vessels.

“You will agree with me that these are marked improvements and it is still work progress,” he said.

The D-G noted that the benefits that would be derived from the total digitalisation of all the agency’s processes expected to be completed by 2022 would be enormous not just for the stakeholders, but for the country at large.

He added that it would help to improve balance of trade  and commercial shipping activities Nigeria.

It would be recalled that the Jamoh- administration had always advocated the automation of the agency’s processes for enhanced and effective of services.

This renewed drive is seen as another stride the total transformation of the maritime sector for economic benefit. (NAN)

