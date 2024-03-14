NIMASA seeks private sector collaboration to unlock potential in Blue Economy

Dr Dayo Mobereola, Director-General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), has urged the private sector to partner with it to unlock the immense potential in the Marine and Blue Economy.

Mobereola made the call during the handing over of the Offshore Waste Reception Facility for Central zone, to the concessionaire “African Circle Pollution Management Limited” in Warri on Thursday.

Mobereola was represented by Mr Kabiru Diso .

The NIMASA boss urged shipping companies, local and international oil companies and other stakeholders operating in the Nigerian waterways to actively cooperate with the concessionaires.

He said that their cooperation was vital not only for regulatory compliance, but for the preservation of aquatic lives and sustainability of the Blue Economy

“Today is a significant and remarkable day, not just because we are handing over the site for the commencement of the implementation phase of the project.

“It represents the success of the commitment of the entities from the public and private sectors coming together to achieve a common goal of proper, effective and efficient collection and disposal of waste on our waters.

“This partnership holds immense benefits to the stakeholders involved. It allows us to develop critical infrastructure assets that meet immediate and long-term needs of the maritime sector and amongst others.

“I invite the private sector entities to explore the numerous investment opportunities in the maritime environment and partner NIMASA to establish a robust infrastructure that drives economic growth in the Marine and Blue Economy sector.

“I urged stakeholders to recognise the significance of this Offshore Waste Reception Facility, and the greater responsibility it brings. So let’s work together to ensure its success,” he said.

He said that the project was Public-Private Partnership-driven, aimed at ensuring a clean and safe marine environment in line with the MARPOL conventions.

Also speaking, Mr Mohammed Bappa, NIMASA Coordinator, Central zone expressed joy that the project was launched in his zone.

He said that with the inauguration of the project, the era of indiscriminate waste disposal was over.

Mabereola said that anyone caught abusing the waters would be severely punished according to the law.

Mr Bernard Alaeto, Head, Public-Private Partnership, Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, said that the ministry would give the concessionaire all the necessary support to succeed.

Mr Joe Ohiani, Director-General, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), said that the project was basically midwifed by the commission from inception till date.

He was represented by Mr Ezeja Chidiebere, Assistant Chief Infrastructure Officer at ICRC.

Ohiani said that the commission would ensure that the contract agreement between the government and the concessionaire was strictly adhered to.

In his remark, Mr Umar Abubakar, the Chief Executive Officer of the African Circle Pollution Management Ltd., said that the project was a dream come true.

“It is one of those things that show that Nigeria is definitely on the part of ensuring that compliance is fully followed,” he said.

The highpoint of the occasion was the inspection of facilities of the African Circle Pollution Management Ltd. by NIMASA officials at the Delta Ports. (NAN)