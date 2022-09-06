NIMASA opens e-platform to register dockworkers

By Chiazo Ogbolu

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) on Tuesday inaugurated an electronic platform for the registration and issuance of biometric identity cards to dockworkers.

Its Director-General, Dr Bashir Jamoh said at the inauguration ceremony in Lagos on Tuesday, that the platform would facilitate full automation of the agency.

He said the platform was opened following the agency’s need to establish an independent, robust, integrated information, verification and communication system.

”It will serve as a system database generation on maritime labour in the country.”

Represented by the Executive Director, Maritime Labour and Cabotage Services, Mr Victor Ochei, Jamoh said the platform would be of immense benefit to the agency.

”The automation processes will benefit the industry by saving time and building capacity. It will improve service delivery and boost workforce efficiency.

”I am delighted by the prospect of eliminating the delays in seafarers and employers registration through this e-platform.

”It will promote a seamless registration process through automated issuance of biometric identity cards to seafarers and dockworkers, ” he said.

The D-G said that NIMASA remained committed to building the capacity of Nigerian seafarers and dockworkers in order to improve the rating of the country’s maritime sector.

”The Agency is also prioritising the training of Nigerian seafarers to meet industry needs with emphasis on specialised and advanced trainings,” he said.

Also speaking, the President-General, Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), Mr Adewale Adeyanju, described the e-platform as a good omen and well-intended.

He said the agency had through the automation process, shown its committed to improve labour practices in the nation’s maritime sector.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the platform inauguration ceremony was attended by major stakeholders in the maritime sector.(NAN)

