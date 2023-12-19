NIMASA, NPA: APC chieftain asks Tinubu to appoint new CEOs

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr. Garius Gololo has called on President Bola Tinubu to appoint new heads for the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NiMASA) and Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

Gololo who made the call at a press conference in Abuja, said the NPA boss, Mohammed Bello-Koko has been acting for too long and there was need for change.

He also claimed that the NIMASA boss,

Dr. Bashir Jamoh has equally served over five years in office, and therefore there was need for a change.

“My call is that Koko has served even if it is for a tenure to go out, and another set should go there. There is no way you will serve for five going to six years and you are still there as MD..

“Then coming to Jamoh of NIMASA. Is going to almost 7 years, what I am expecting the President to do, I have told him already one on one, is that he should sack those people and bring in another fresh set which we have their list, people who are experienced, who are captains of the ship, who have been in the shipping council for years.

“We need the people who have knowledge, who have served for years, who have the experience, who have gone to maritime college in the Netherland and US, they are there and they are languishing why? Those are (the people) we have told Mr President and we have already given their names.

“So, we are expecting Mr President to remove them, let them do Christmas outside of the Port Authority and NIMASA. Let another set come there, they are not the only Nigerians or citizens.”

Speaking on if the MDs of NPA and NIMASA whose tenures have expired are qualified to present the budgets of these agencies, Dr. Gololo said,”That is why I have called a press conference for the world to know. Iam a member of the party (APC) I campaigned for the party, I campaigned for Mr President, I want Jamoh to go, and I want Koko to go, simple. That is my take, they have to go before Christmas let them do Christmas outside of their stations. And then let another people take over the presentation of the new budget of the maritime sector.”

He said the removal of Jamoh and Koko will not have any political implications for the APC, considering the fact that they were appointed by political godfathers who are members of the party.

On the political crisis rocking Rivers state, Dr Gololo urged Gov. Fubara to return to make peace with his political godfather.

He said peace is paramount for the progress of Rivers state and Nigeria in general.

The APC Stalwart declared that the FCT Minister Nyesom Wike is still very relevant to the APC.

“What we are explaining is not the issue of being a member of the party, but do you deliver the party? People who are making noise do they deliver their state to APC? Wike delivered Rivers to APC, that is to tell you that he is a powerful man. To me, I think Wike still remains relevant to APC, and I will support him.

