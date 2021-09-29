NIMASA, NiMet Close Ranks to Fill Gaps Identified During IMO Audit

Nigerian Administration and Agency (NIMASA) and Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) have initiated joint effort to close gaps identified International Organisation (IMO) during its last audit of the country’s industry. This was disclosed in Lagos, when Director General of NiMet, Mansur Bako Matazu, paid a courtesy call on Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, at the Agency’s headquarters.

Auditors from IMO had in 2016 conducted a audit of Nigeria’s industry to, among other things, ascertain compliance level with IMO’s security and efficiency protocols on the country’s waters

During the Director General’s visit, both agencies of the Federal Government agreed to immediately set up a committee to develop an action plan and implement a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on the provision of the things recognised as missing from the sector.

Dr. Jamoh stated, “Collaboration with is a necessity; it is not for convenience. IMO had during the audit of the Nigerian Administration some years ago identified some gaps, which we believe can be closed with effective collaboration among critical stakeholders.

“Cooperation between NIMASA and is vital for the documentation and filling of the gaps. We have established a platform for action and devised various strategies for the achievement of set goals.”

In his own remarks, Matazu said, “We desire to provide services to aid the movement of vessels on Nigerian waters. With climate change and its increasing intensity, this is the time for collaboration. weather forecasts are over 95 per cent in accuracy.”

The IMO Member State Audit Scheme (IMSAS) commenced as a voluntary Scheme in 2006 and became a treaty obligation in January 2016.

It aims to promote the consistent and effective implementation of applicable IMO instruments and to assist Member States to their capabilities, while contributing to the enhancement of global and individual Member State’s overall performance in compliance with the requirements of the instruments to which it is a Party.

