NIMASA moves floating dock to new site at Dolphin jetty

By Chiazo Ogbolu

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA)’s floating dock would be moved to its new site by a Nigerian registered company, Melsmore Marine Nigeria Ltd.

The floating dock will be moved from the Naval Dockyard to the waterfront of the Dolphin Jetty at the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Dockyard which used to be the Continental Shipyard.

Mr Danny Fuchs, the Managing Director, Melsmore Marine Nigeria Ltd, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

Fuchs said they were committed to executing their project.

“Our job is to move the Modular Floating Dock from the present location to the waterfront of the Dolphin Jetty at Apapa.

“THSD SEA LION which occupied the leased area at the water front have vacated the jetty now. We have a commercial understanding with NIMASA on how to execute this project,” he said.

He noted that they had submitted a feasibility study taking note of the mooring system required to anchor the modular floating dock at the Dolphin jetty.

Fuchs said the mooring system supplied by the manufacturers of the modular floating dock was made up of two steel piles of 36 meters length, two meters in diameter and a weight of roughly 48 tonnes each.

He said these massive piles need to be driven about 20 meters into the seabed, adding that they would bring their expertise to bear in carrying out the project.

“We also hope to invite the manufacturers, Damen Shipyard, to join forces in achieving this relocation project,” he said.

While addressing the officials of Melsmore, the Director General of NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh, emphasised the need for them to review the action plan in the light of realities on ground with detailed deliverables, and key performance indicators with clearly stated timelines.

“Nigerians eagerly await the deployment of the modular floating dock. This is a national asset, which has potential to boost maritime trade, create jobs, develop skills, by providing training avenues to various maritime training institutions in Nigeria.

“It will also attract foreign investment and prevent capital flight, thereby generating revenue,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

