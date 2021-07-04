NIMASA introduces new Certificates of Ship Registration

July 4, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Business 0



. ..Restructuring Nigerian Ship office is On-going – Jamoh

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has commenced the issuance of new certificates of ship while simultaneously phasing out the old permits. This is in a bid to ensure the utilisation of secured statutory certificates and prevent the of unseaworthy and sub-standard ships into the Nigerian flag.

Director General of the Agency, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, said, “We are restructuring the Nigerian Ship Office to serve you more efficiently and effectively. We are determined to grow national fleet and tonnage to an enviable height.”

According to Jamoh, “We are committed to ensuring that Ship Registry remains of International Standard and this is why we have enhanced certificates with more security features that stand the test of time. The all-encompassing process of issuance will ensure robust of vessels that visit waters.”

The new regulation, which took effect July 1, involves the Certificate of Nigerian Registry, Provisional Certificate of Registry, Certificate of Nigerian Registry Bareboat Chartered Vessel, Fishing Boat and Certificate of Cabotage Ship Registry Wholly Owned Nigerian Vessel, others.

The Certificate of Cabotage Ship Registry Bareboat Chartered Vessel; and Foreign Owned Vessels are also affected.

Others are Certificate of Cabotage Ship Registry Joint Venture Owned Vessel, Deletion Certificate, Bill of Sale and Transcript of Registry.

The Certificate of Mortgage to Secure Account Current and Certificate of Freedom of Encumbrance have also been changed.

All existing certificates issued by the of Ships before the commencement of the new regulation remain valid and should be carried on board vessels their expiration. But vessel owners or Masters may apply for the reissuance of their existing certificates.

The Merchant Shipping Act, 2007 makes it mandatory for the Originals of Certificates of Registry to be carried on board vessels at all times.

It should be noted that issuance of these certificates is a fulfilment of Section 30 of the Merchant Shipping Act 2007 which provides, inter alia, that “the of Ships shall on completion of the registration of a ship, issue a certificate of registration in such form as may be approved by the Agency”.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,