NIMASA, HLS partnership aims to halt maritime insecurity – Amaechi

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has emphasized that the motivation behind the partnership between the Ministry of Transport/Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and HLSI was to halt the maritime insecurity in Nigerian waters.

A statement by the Head, Corporate Communications, Isichei Osamgbi made available to Newsdiaryonline Tuesday said it also seeks to end revenue leakages caused by security challenges.

Amaechi made the assertion in Lagos at a high stakeholders interactive session on the issues and progress in the sector.

The session had the NIMASA Director General, Dr. Dakuku Peterside in the company of leading figures in the maritime industry, major international shipping companies and other key figures in the sector.

”Criminals must be chased out of Nigerian territorial waters to make it safe and attractive for more foreign investment. The Federal Government is committed to this project hence the need to collaborate with HLSI Systems in this way”, Amaechi said.

”All vessels plying Nigerian territorial waters would be identified and monitored from point to point throughout the period of their stay in Nigeria to ascertain all activities conducted” he added.

Representatives of HLSI Limited proceeded to give a detailed presentation, under the theme, ‘Establishment of an Integrated National Security and Waterway Protection Infrastructure in Nigeria – Deep Blue Project’ in which the company reviewed the progress recorded in both the areas of procurement of maritime security assets as well as the human capacity aspect involving training courses.

To date, C4I Systems Operator, Intelligence Systems Operator and Basic Infantry training courses have been successfully conducted with well-trained graduates emerging from those programmes while a timetable for the delivery of maritime security assets was laid out in the course of the presentation.

An overview of the Deep Blue Project reveals the system as providing a 360 degree, eagle eye view of Nigeria’s maritime domain thereby equipping NIMASA (as the Designated Authority) with comprehensive and real time information on every activity conducted by Vessels within Nigerian waters.

