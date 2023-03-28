NIMASA donates vehicles to MWUN

By Chiazo Ogbolu

The Management of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has donated a 16-seater bus and one Hilux to the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN).

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Osagie Edward, Assistant Director, Public Relations, NIMASA, in Lagos on Tuesday.

According to Osagie, the donations are part of the agency’s Corporate Social Responsibility.

At the handing over ceremony, NIMASA Director General, Dr Bashir Jamoh and President General of the MWUN, Mr Adewale Adeyanju, restated their commitment to continuous stakeholder’s engagement.

They noted that the engagement served as an effective tool that maintained the peace which the nation’s maritime sector had enjoyed in recent years.

The statement said that Jamoh applauded the union for adopting dialogue in ensuring and maintaining peace in the maritime sector.

He said it had aided the peace and industrial harmony witnessed in the sector leading to the successes recorded.

“In the past few years, the maritime industry has experienced relative peace and harmony, which has been made possible through the instrumentality of the leadership of MWUN.

“NIMASA is committed to ensuring the union is equipped with adequate facilities needed to perform their duties judiciously,” he said

He also charged the Union to continue to support the policies and instruments of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), towards ensuring a better welfare and decent work for the seafarers.

“We acknowledge that you have done so much in championing the cause for better wages for dockworkers, seafarers and other labour components in the maritime sector.

“We urge you to continue your stakeholders’ engagement in achieving implementation of international labour laws to achieve better welfare in consonance with international best practices for workers in the maritime sector,” he said.

Furthermore, the DG assured that the agency would complete the renovation of the headquarters of the union in order to give them a befitting habitation.

Responding, Adeyanju expressed the gratitude of the union to the NIMASA, and assured that they would continue to work closely with the various stakeholders in the sector to ensure continuous progress.

He also urged terminal operators, government agencies and other major maritime players to emulate NIMASA in the discharge of their CSR Projects.

The MWUN President General urged the Federal Government to consider a second tenure for the DG based on his performance.

“We will continue to play the role of stabilizing the sector. The era of confrontation in the maritime sector is gone, as we have embraced dialogue, which has ensured sustained peace and harmony.

“The leadership of NIMASA under Bashir Jamoh has excelled in staff welfare, regular staff promotion, and attending to the needs of stakeholders,” he said. (NAN