NIMASA Donates to Kano State

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) on Wednesday donated hospital equipment to Rimin Gado Local Government Kano Comprehensive Hospital, Kano State, to improve healthcare.

NIMASA also donated educational materials to Dan Sudu Primary school and Lambu Primary School in Tofa Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

NIMASA Director-General Bashir Jamoh, while presenting the items, said that the donation was part of the agency’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Jamoh, represented by an Assistant Director in NIMASA, Mr Adamu Dan-Kura, said that the equipment would be useful to the people in the LGA.

“We hope the equipment and educational learning materials will be utilised in the best manner and hope they will improve education and health services in the state,” he said.

He listed some of the items donated to include wheel chairs, computers, delivery kits, hand gloves, face masks, photocopying machines and educational materials, among others.

On his part, the Executive Secretary, Kano State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr Saleh Jili, commended NIMASA’s kind gesture.

“In 2021 NIMASA donated food items and empowerment packages to SEMA as its CSR.

“In 2022, NIMASA donated hospital equipment and educational materials, worth millions of naira, to the agency”

Speaking earlier, Hamza Musa, the officer-in-charge of Rimin Gado Local Government Comprehensive Hospital, praised NIMASA for donating the equipment.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

