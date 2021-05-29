NIMASA donates relief materials to IDPs in Enugu

The Nigeria Maritime and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Friday donated for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to Enugu State .


Presenting the items at the in Enugu, the Director-General of NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh, said the donation was part of the agency’s Corporate Social (CSR) to the state.


Jamoh, represented by Mr Kelvin Ogbuanu, Director, Public Private Partnership of NIMASA,  said the agency had a culture of visiting and supporting states affected by crisis.


“We are donating these items to states have been affected by all sorts of crises, ranging communal to ethnic crises to flood,” Ogbuanu said.


He said this was the first time the state would benefit NIMASA’s CSR.


He said, “henceforth, we will sure the state benefits our agency’s CSR, just like other states.”


Receiving the items, the Dep. Gov. Cecelia Ezeilo thanked the NIMASA boss and those facilitated the process enabled the state to benefit.


The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the items donated to the state included food items worth millions of naira. (NAN)

