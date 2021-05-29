The Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) on Friday donated relief materials for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to Enugu State government.



Presenting the items at the Government House in Enugu, the Director-General of NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh, said the donation was part of the agency’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to the state.



Jamoh, represented by Mr Kelvin Ogbuanu, Director, Public Private Partnership of NIMASA, said the agency had a culture of visiting and supporting states affected by crisis.



“We are donating these items to states that have been affected by all sorts of crises, ranging from communal to ethnic crises to flood,” Ogbuanu said.



He said this was the first time the state would benefit from NIMASA’s CSR.



He said, “henceforth, we will make sure that the state benefits from our agency’s CSR, just like other states.”



Receiving the items, the Dep. Gov. Cecelia Ezeilo thanked the NIMASA boss and those that facilitated the process that enabled the state to benefit.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the items donated to the state included food items worth millions of naira. (NAN)

