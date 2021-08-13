NIMASA donates materials to empower IDPs in FCT

Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) on Friday donated some relief materials to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to empower Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the FCT.

NIMASA’s Director-General, Bashir Jamoh, said the donation was part of the agency’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), adding that the gesture would ensure the wellbeing of the IDPs while on camp.

The director-general was represented by the Assistant Director, Seafarers Services/ILO Relations Maritime Labour Department of NIMASA, Dr Amos Kuje.

“We are complimenting what they (FCT) are doing, particularly in meeting the needs of the IDPs that are staying within the FCT.

“We know that when you are displaced from your normal life, everything you face becomes abnormal.

“The agency this year, thought it wise to look at the critical needs that will sustain the wellbeing of the IDPs while within the camp.

“We have palliatives, of course and we are also looking at empowerment, we want to continuously engage them in spite of the fact that they are not in their homes.

“By engaging with the society, it will go a long way to positively impact on their state of being because anyone who is displaced faces psychological and mentally challenge among others,” Jamoh said.

The NIMASA boss expressed confidence that the items donated would get to the persons intended and would affect them positively.

Receiving the items, the Permanent Secretary FCTA, Adesola Olusade, expressed gratitude to NIMASA for reaching out to the IDPs through them and urged other agencies and well-meaning Nigerians to take a queue from the gesture.

Olusade said,“ We are here to receive various items donated to FCT by NIMASA in support of our IDPs.

“Its a composite set of items consisting basic foods, empowerment materials such as Keke Napep, welding and sewing machines among others as well as educational materials.

“This will address not just immediate need but also future needs of IDPs.

“With the objective of ensuring that whenever the time becomes right for them to return, they will return to their destinations with value addition, having their children trained and their basic needs.

“Many agencies have been reaching out to support us in various ways and we appreciate them.

“ It is not surprising that NIMASA has deemed it fit to support us and we are entirely grateful to them we are still open to other various supports.

According to Olusade, there are about 26 camps with IDPs and the FCT with support of various agencies like NIMASA are making effort to support and cater them.

He expressed commitment that the FCT administration would do all it took to ensure that the items and all others meant for the IDPs get to the ultimate beneficiaries. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...