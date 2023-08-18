NIMASA DG hails Tinubu over marine/blue economy ministry creation, appointment of Tunji-Ojo

By Chiazo Ogbolu

The Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Dr Bashir Jamoh, has praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for creating the Marine and Blue Economy Ministry.

Jamoh in a statement in Lagos on Friday, also appreciated the President for the appointment of Mr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo to man its affairs.

Jamoh said that with the creation of this “long overdue ministry” would give a massive boost to plans and programmes the President intended to deploy.

While expressing optimism that the maritime industry was large enough to engage the teeming youths in the country adequately, he urged them to take advantage of the opportunities in the Nigerian maritime sector.

“I want to commend President Bola Tinubu for creating the Marine and Blue Economy Ministry and appointing Mr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo to man its affairs.

“There are new opportunities around us, and I’m glad Nigeria, with the creation of this ministry, will explore the concept of the blue economy,” he said.

He described the blue economy as the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods, and jobs while preserving the health of the ocean ecosystem.

He said the blue economy activities included maritime shipping, fishing & aquaculture, coastal tourism, renewable energy, water desalination, undersea cabling, seabed extractive industries & deep sea mining, marine genetic resources, and biotechnology.

“Honestly, this ministry is long overdue, more importantly, to support the diversification of the economy.

“Efficient management and sustainable exploitation of the marine resources in our seas and oceans, no doubt, will provide a veritable tool for Economic Growth,” Jamoh said. (NAN)

