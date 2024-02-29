NIMASA delivers marine and transport building to Port Harcourt varsity

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), has handed over the complex housing the Institute of Marine and Transport Technology to the University of Port Harcourt, in Rivers State.

A statement from the agency indicated that the building was initiated by its previous leadership.

“The initiative dated back to 2012/2013 when the former Director-General of the agency, Dr Dakuku Peterside, decided to build a maritime training institute.

“The initiative is not peculiar to the University of Port Harcourt. It is present in all the six geopolitical zones of the country.

“Any investment in education is definitely worthwhile. Research has shown that lack of education is relatively responsible for maritime crimes in the Niger Delta Region.

“We hope beneficiaries of this Maritime institute will be instrumental in making Nigeria a major maritime nation,” the statement said.

It quoted the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Abraham Georgewill, who was represented by the VC Administration, Prof. Clifford Ofurum, as thanking NIMASA for selecting the university as the location for the maritime institute.

Ofurum assured NIMASA that the university would provide adequate faculty to ensure courses were accredited and recognised globally. (NAN).

By Aisha Cole