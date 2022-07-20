By Chiazo Ogbolu

Organisers of Nigerian Maritime Ambassadors (NIMA) Reality TV Show have said the brand would tackle issues of marine pollution and marine environmental issues bedeviling the nation’s maritime sector.

Mr Sylvanus Obasi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Platforms Communications Concept and publishers of Platform Reporters Online News, made this known in a statement issued in Lagos on Wednesday.

Obasi said that NIMA Reality TV Show, annually Reality Television Show for talent hunt and discovery was aimed at raising creative youths who are passionate about innovating practical solutions to maritime issues and challenges.

According to him, the winner of NIMA Reality TV Show will partner relevant maritime government agencies and organisations to execute a pet project called “Cleaner Ocean Campaign (COC)’’.

He listed the agencies as Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, National Inland Waterways Authority, Nigerian Ports Authority, Nigerian Institute for Oceanography and Marine Research (NIOMR) and others.

He said that with the project, they would embark on regular cleaning of seas, oceans, jetties, beaches and other marine environment.

He also added that they would also create awareness to riverine communities on the dangers of marine pollution and marine litter.

“Whereas the 1st and 2nd Runners Up will team up to undertake a project designed to champion Green Port Concept (GPC) aimed at promoting eco-friendly Ports environment through campaigns for reduction of noise, emissions and use of fossil fuel in ports and terminals.

“They will as well create awareness to encourage planting of trees and flowers within ports and terminals which guarantees sustainable eco-friendly maritime work environment,” he noted.

On the Star Prize, he revealed that N10 million worth of prizes are to be won, comprising car, cash prizes, endorsement deals, media tours and publicity, sponsored luxury vacation, including other consolation prizes for winners in award categories.

On registration and eligibility to contest, he noted that registration had commenced and open to young and single guys and ladies who are from the ages of 18 to 40.

“The contestants must be citizens of Nigeria with minimum education qualification of ‘O’ Level (SSCE) who are ready to abide by the terms and conditions guiding NIMA as a reality TV Show brand.

“Sponsorship and collaborations from government agencies, companies and organisations, businesses and good spirited individuals to partner the brand in achieving its objectives is required”. (NAN)

