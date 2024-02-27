NIM woos NCAA to enhance aviation excellence 

The Nigerian Institute of Management Chartered (NIM) has sought the partnership of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on managerial excellence to enhance the aviation industry and the economy in general.

President, NIM, Dr Christiana Atako, said this in a communique signed by its Registrar, Mrs Taiwo Olusesi, from a courtesy visit to the NCAA on Tuesday in Lagos.Atako said the partnership, alongside the professional experience of the NCAA in leadership, piloting and regulatory expertise in the industry, was in line with achieving President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda.

She noted that the NIM had recorded laudable achievements in the areas of professional management, capacity building, consultancy, re-engineering and human capital development.Atako said the institute was convinced that under the watch of the new NCAA leadership, the nation’s aviation industry would continue to enjoy efficient and effective service delivery.

“We project improved aviation infrastructural facilities at the airports, state-of-the-art navigational aids, modern weather forecasting equipment and highly skilled manpower to further bolster the confidence and safety of the flying public.“Having succeeded in other sensitive responsibilities in the past where you discharged yourself creditably with track record of performance, you will make a huge success of the present one because you are in a familiar terrain,” she said.The NIM President urged the top management staff of NCAA to access the membership of the Institute through the Intensive Training for Membership Admission (ITMA) programme.She stated that membership of the Institute and the human capital development trainings would imbue the NCAA with the best international management practices which will ultimately rub off positively in the discharge of their duties.“As one of the ways to optimise productivity and service delivery, we request you to consider commissioning the Institute to design and hold training on Work Ethics and Attitudinal Change for the entire workforce of this organisation.“You would agree with me that this particular training is needed by your organisation’s staff across board to help them in imbibing and adopting best management practices in the discharge of their everyday duties,” she said.Responding, the Acting Director General, NCAA, Capt. Chris Najomo, assured of the NCAA’s presence at the NIM conferences and promised to partner with the Institute to build the capacity of their staff.