NIM seeks capacity building collaboration with Nigerian Navy

The Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM Chartered) has shown interest in collaborating with the Nigerian Navy in the area of capacity building to build managerial competencies of naval officers.

The NIM President, Dr Christiana Atako, made this known via a statement on Saturday from a courtesy visit to the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla in Abuja.

Atako, represented by the Deputy President, NIM, Commodore Abimbola Ayuba (Rtd.), stated that the collaboration was important as NIM continues to build capacity of personnel in critical sectors of the nation’s economy.

She urged the Nigerian Navy to key into the Institute’s various capacity building programmes such as the Intensive Training for Membership Admission (ITMA); Mandatory Continuing Professional Education Programme (MCPEP) and others.

She added that the NIM was proposing to organise retirement training programmes for retiring men and officers of the Nigerian Navy.

According to Atako, the fundamental challenge for most retirees is not being able to adequately articulate a roadmap for future economic survival in the absence of monthly salaries.

“Even when most of them receive their gratuities, they are unable to identify business opportunities and when they do, in some instances, they do not have the deep vertical knowledge of the fundamental drivers of business success.

“The retirement training will expose the retirees to all aspects of business success from identifying opportunities in the environment, planting the venture, business plan writing until harvest.

“In the same vein, the Institute is requesting to hold Attitudinal Change Training for retiring officers.

“This specialised training programme is focused on reintegrating the retirees into the society after service to make transition from military to civilian life smooth and easy.

“We are specifically asking to meet with Navy representatives to identify the training needs of the Nigerian Navy, especially in the areas of management and leadership in order to design training programmes that will meet and bridge the identified need gaps,” she said.

In his response, Rear Admiral Baba Inna, who stood in for the Chief of the Naval Staff promised to refer the Institute’s proposals to the Chief of the Naval Staff for further action. (NAN)

