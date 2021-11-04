NIM elects Muraina as President

The Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered), has elected new principal officers to run its affairs for the next two years, with retired Maj.-Gen. Abdullahi Muraina emerging as the 23rd President and Chairman of Council.

The Registrar/Chief Executive of the Institute, Mr Tony Fadaka, made the disclosure in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Lagos.

According to the statement, Muraina, the erstwhile Deputy President, takes over from Mrs Patience Anabor.

The Institute also elected Dr Christiana Vincent-Atako, former acting managing director, Niger Delta Development Commission (NNDC) as deputy president.

Additionally, retired Commodore Abimbola Ayuba, former director at both defence and naval headquarters, emerged as national treasurer.

“The new President and Chairman of Council of the Institute’s pedigree as a thoroughbred, seasoned and tested professional and military officer is not in doubt, as he has distinguished himself creditably in every assignment he has been saddled with.

“The investiture of the new president and chairman will be witnessed by members of the Institute, representatives of other professional bodies, government and corporate bodies

”This will take place on Dec. 9, 2021 at the MUSON Centre, Lagos,” the statement said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new President is an alumnus of both University of Lagos and University of Ilorin from where he obtained a B.Sc. in accounting and Master of business administration respectively.

Muraina had a distinguished career in the Nigerian Army and retired after 35 years of meritorious service as a Major General, and was until his retirement from the Nigerian Army in Sept. 2014, Chief of Accounts and Budget. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...