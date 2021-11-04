NIM elects Muraina as President

  Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered), has elected new principal officers to run its affairs for next two years, with retired Maj.-Gen. Abdullahi Muraina  emerging as 23rd President and Chairman of Council.

Registrar/Chief Executive of Institute, Mr Tony Fadaka, made disclosure in a statement  made available to newsmen on Thursday in Lagos.

According to statement, Muraina, erstwhile Deputy President, takes over from Mrs Patience Anabor.

Institute also elected Dr Christiana Vincent-Atako, former acting director, Niger Delta Development Commission (NNDC) as deputy president.

Additionally, retired Commodore Abimbola Ayuba, former director at both defence and naval headquarters, emerged as national treasurer.

new President and Chairman of Council of Institute’s pedigree as a thoroughbred, seasoned and tested professional and military officer is not in doubt, as he has distinguished himself creditably in every assignment he has been saddled with.

investiture of new president and chairman  will witnessed by members of Institute, representatives of other professional bodies, government and corporate bodies

”This will take place on Dec. 9, 2021 at  MUSON Centre, Lagos,” statement said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new President is an alumnus of both University of Lagos and University of Ilorin from where he obtained a B.Sc. in accounting and Master of business administration respectively.

Muraina had a distinguished career in the Nigerian Army and retired after 35 of meritorious service as a Major General, and was until his retirement from the Nigerian Army in Sept. 2014, Chief of Accounts and Budget. (NAN)

