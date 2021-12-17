NIM decries FG’s neglect of blueprint on education, health

The Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM) has decried the neglect of its blueprint on education and health by the Federal Government.

Former President of the institute, Dr Sally Bolujoko, made this known at the organisation’s 2021 Corporate Dinner organised by the NIM Maitama chapter, on Thursday night in Abuja.

Bolujoko described the the institute as a watchdog for management practice that set and upgrade standard of management practices in the country.

” We give blueprint to every government in power because we have an Academy of Leadership whose responsibility is to give blueprint.

“When I was the President of the institute, I gave the Federal Government blueprint on Niger Delta and Poverty alleviation.

” And the same time I was president, I was adviser to the former President Goodluck Jonathan and we gave the President two blueprintd for education and health.

” Those documents are sitting there. Documents that should develop Nigeria are sitting there; any country in the world can use them and became the best but we keep them and we don’t use them.”

“The institute accredites all management courses in the nation’s tertiary institutions but the professional organisation that started in April 19, 1961 had also set up such institute in many African countries.”

She said that the institute trained Nigerian mangers from the NYSC level, adding that every year it trained about 700 to 800 gradutes on management courses of the institute.

” And we have leadership executive programme, where we take many top Nigerian managers to universities abroad because Nigeria Institute of Management is partnering with universities across the continents of the world.

” We take them to Queens University, Toronto, we take them to Manchester Business School, we take them to China to give them some best management practices.

” Every year, we do that four times. It is just that our people get out of here and get carrried away by the beauty of those nations, shop and come home and forget what they learnt.

” All the programmes they collect they dump them in their shelves, otherwise with the work the Nigerian Institute of Management has done in this country, we shouldn’t be where we are.”

Earlier, the Federal Capital Territory Chapter Chairman of NIM, Abdul-Lawal Zubair, said the dinner availed the institute the opportunity to bring in corporate organisations together to discuss Nigerian management.

This, according to him, will enable the institute contribute its quota by educating people on how to manage men and material resources well.

“We bring in corporate organisations to interact together, share ideas and know how to better individually and collectively.

” There is always room for improvement in management. The present crop of managers in Nigeria are managing based on their capacity, but we will continue to add whatever we know from outside to them so that they keep improving.”

Also, the event’s Chairman, Planning Committee, Dr Emmanuel Ibe, said the dinner provided the opportunity for the institute to thank all those who had contributed to the success of the programmes of the chapter within the year.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the highpoint of the event was presentation of awards to all those who have made remarkable impact in excellence management in the country.

In attendance were representatives of the Inspector General of Police, Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Coors, the Executive Director of Zenith Bank PLC, among other dignitaries. (NAN)

