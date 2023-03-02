NIM advises President-elect on inclusive government

The Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered) has charged the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu, to be magnanimous in victory by running a government of inclusion.

President and Chairman of Council, NIM, Dr Christiana Atako, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

NAN reports that INEC had on Wednesday declared Tinubu as President-elect, following a keenly contested election on Feb. 25, and has presented the Certificate of Return to him.

According to the NIM president, running a government of inclusion will foster national unity and integration, irrespective of religious inclination, ethnocentric and cultural diversity, and political affiliation.

Atako stated that running an inclusive government meant extending a hand of fellowship to other contestants in the just concluded presidential poll, to move the nation forward on the path of progress and development.

She advised the Tinubu to see himself as a President for all, and be mindful of the fact that power comes from God, and it is given for the benefit of mankind.

Atako charged Tinubu to ensure that only credible, honest and professionals, who have distinguished themselves in their fields of endeavour, would be appointed as members of his cabinet.

She said: “NIM notes that the affairs of the country need to be properly managed.

“The President-elect must ensure that only men and women, who have made significant and positive impact in the unity and development of the country, are appointed as members of his cabinet.

“Those to pilot the affairs of the nation, under the new dispensation, should be men and women of integrity, accountability, probity, fairness, effectiveness, efficiency and transparency, which are some of the values the institute shares and practises.

“Sen. Bola Tinubu and the incoming government are advised to partner with and constantly consult professional bodies, who are always willing to render selfless service for the good of the nation.”

Atako enjoined the entire citizenry to close ranks and join hands with the incoming administration, to move the nation forward.

She said that would serve as the fastest way to heal the nation of the rancour and bad blood, thrown up by the partisanship experienced before, during and after the election.

“I advise Nigerians to desire and pursue peace at all times, and address any perceived injustice through constitutional means.

“The people of Nigeria should be an integral part of the leadership process, contributing to the success of governance.

“They should exhibit the much desired followership qualities of humility, support for authority, commitment to the vision of the leader, respect and trust for the leadership of the country,” she said. (NAN