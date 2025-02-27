NILDS tasks post-graduate students on democracy devt.

Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman, Director-General, National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), has urged new post graduate students of the institute to contribute

By EricJames Ochigbo

Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman, Director-General, National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), has urged new post graduate students of the institute to contribute to the development of democracy in Nigeria.

Sulaiman made the call at the 3rd NILDS/University of Benin (UNIBEN) orientation ceremony organised for more than 200 new post graduate students in Abuja on Thursday.

Represented by the Legal Adviser of the institute, Prof. Shaibu Dan-Wama, he urged the students to strife to be good ambassadors of the institute and the country as a whole.

He noted that the institute was affiliated to the UNIBEN, University of Abuja, Federal University, Lokoja among other sister universities in the country.

The DG advised the students to keep the rules and regulations of the institute at all times, saying that there was zero tolerance for cultism, exam malpractice and other misconduct.

”While congratulating you for securing admission, I urge you at the same time to take advantage of the opportunity and do the needful to contribute to the development of the institute.

”This you can do by sustaining its reputable name within and outside the country after graduation, to remain good ambassadors of the institute, not only in Nigeria, but all over the world,” he said.

Sulaiman explained that the orientation programme was designed to open up the mental horizon of students to understand and appreciate the various opportunities available at NILDS.

He added that the major objective of the orientation programme was to provide an opportunity for students to interact, raise issues, ask questions and seek clarifications on any issue related to the operations of the institute.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the post graduates in the institute include masters in Election and Party Politics, Legislative Studies, Parliamentary Administration and Legislative Drafting (LLM).

Others are Constitutional Law and Constitutional Development, PGD Election and Political Party Management, PGD Legislative Studies, PGD Legislative Drafting and PGD Parliamentary Administration. (NAN)