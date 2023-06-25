NILDS DG felicitates Gbajabiamila at 61

By EricJames Ochigbo

The Director-General of the Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman, has congratulated the Chief of Staff to the President, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, on his 61st birthday.

Sulaiman in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, extolled the virtues displayed in office by Gbajabiamila, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“On behalf of the management and staff of NILDS, I celebrate former Speaker, House of Representatives/former Alternate Chairman of NILDS’ Governing Council and Chief of Staff to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, on the occasion of your 61st birthday.

“Today, as we celebrate this significant milestone, we take a moment to reflect upon the immeasurable contributions you have made to our nation and the remarkable journey you have embarked upon.

“Your leadership, dedication and commitment to public service have undoubtedly shaped the trajectory of our beloved country.

“Throughout your tenure, you have exemplified integrity, wisdom and a steadfast resolve in addressing the challenges that come your way.

“In addition to your professional accomplishments, your compassion, humility and empathy have touched the lives of countless individuals through your generosity and kindness,” he said.

Sulaiman said that Gbajabiamila’s belief in the collective responsibility of nation-building has inspired hope and ignited a sense of purpose among the youth in the country.

The director-general prayed for good health and renewed strength for Gbajabiamila to continue to work selflessly and with dedication for the progress and prosperity of Nigeria. (NAN)

