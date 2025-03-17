NILDS D-G urges stakeholders to enhance maritime safety

Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman, Director-General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), has called on stakeholders in the blue and maritime sector

By EricJames Ochigbo

Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman, Director-General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), has called on stakeholders in the blue and maritime sector to develop solutions that ensure maritime safety.

Sulaiman made the call in Abuja on Monday at the opening of a policy dialogue on “Harnessing the Potentials of the Blue and Marine Economy,” organised by NILDS.

He highlighted how countries such as Singapore, Norway, and the United States had strategically utilised marine resources to drive GDP growth while ensuring environmental sustainability.

He noted that numerous studies had consistently recognised Nigeria’s potential in the blue economy.

Sulaiman, who cited data from the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), reeled out the opportunities in shipping, maritime trade, and other offshore activities that could significantly boost Nigeria’s economic development.

“While Nigeria has made progress in tapping into its maritime and blue economy potential, insights from the 2024 Maritime Day highlight that the sector remains exposed to global challenges.

“These challenges include maritime safety and security, environmental threats, and the need for sustainable shipping practices,” he said.

Sulaiman urged participants to engage constructively and propose innovative solutions, assuring that NILDS would ensure that the outcomes of the policy dialogue informed legislative actions shared with policymakers.

The Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Mr Bola Oyebamiji, explained that the blue economy was not just a concept but a key driver of sustainable growth.

Represented by Mr Mohammed Dangana, Head of Special Duties at NIWA, Oyebamiji noted that economic activities such as fishing, tourism, renewable energy, and maritime transport depended on a thriving maritime environment.

“Effective policy frameworks are essential in unlocking the full potential of the blue economy.

“By implementing sound regulations and promoting sustainable practices, we can create an environment where businesses thrive while ensuring the marine ecosystem remains healthy for future generations,” he stated.

A former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Bashir Jamoh, stressed that the blue economy was Nigeria’s easiest route to breaking free from a mono-economy.

He identified energy supply as one of the major challenges hindering Africa’s economic progress, urging synergy between the power, petroleum, and marine ministries to fully harness the benefits of the blue economy.

“One of the most critical issues in the blue economy is renewable energy. Nigeria and other African nations cannot develop industries without adequate energy supply.

“The ministries of petroleum and marine economy must work together to optimize marine resources,” Jamoh said.

He further emphasised the need for legislative backing to ensure that recommendations from such policy dialogues were implemented rather than remaining theoretical discussions.

In a paper presentation, Prof. Christopher Ekong of the Department of Economics, University of Uyo, underscored the importance of harnessing Nigeria’s blue economy for economic diversification and sustainable development.

“With strategic policies, investment in innovation, and strengthened governance, Nigeria can unlock the vast potential of its blue economy resources.

“Embracing the blue economy will not only reduce the nation’s reliance on oil but also create a resilient, inclusive, and environmentally sustainable future,” Ekong said.

The dialogue concluded with a strong call for policy-driven actions, enhanced collaboration, and investment in marine innovation to transform Nigeria’s blue economy into a key driver of national economic growth. (NAN)