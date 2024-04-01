NILDS D-G tasks Nigerians on inclusivity, dialogue, cooperation @ Easter

Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman, the Director-General of National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) has urged Nigerians to use the spirit of Easter to foster inclusivity, dialogue, and cooperation among all segments of the society.

Sulaiman said this in his Easter message on Sunday in Abuja and urged all Nigerians to recommit themselves to the values of accountability, transparency, and service to humanity.

He said that Easter was a time of reflection, renewal, and hope.

“We are reminded of the importance of unity and collaboration. As we work towards our common goal of promoting democratic ideals and effective governance, let us harness the spirit of Easter to foster inclusivity, dialogue, and cooperation across all sectors of society.

“In this season of hope and possibility, let us recommit ourselves to the values of accountability, transparency, and service to humanity.

“Together, let us build a Nigeria where the principles of democracy thrive and the aspirations of our citizens are realised,” he said.

The DG said that at NILDS, there was a resonance between the essence of Easter and the institute’s mandate of fostering legislative excellence, democratic governance, and sustainable development.

He said that just as the period representd a time of rebirth and renewal and the institute was committed to continuously revitalising efforts toward advancing legislative research, capacity building, and policy advocacy.

“Through our programs and initiatives, we strive to empower lawmakers, policymakers, and stakeholders with the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate the complexities of governance and contribute meaningfully to national development,” he said. (NAN)

By EricJames Ochigbo