NILDS D-G tasks AU on good governance

Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman, the Director-General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) has urged the African Union (AU) to ensure good governance and rule of law on the continent.



Sulaiman said this on Thursday, when he spoke with newsmen at the sideline of a workshop for members of staff of the institute in Abuja.

He said that the call had become necessary to avoid truncation of democracy on the continent.

The DG said that military rule can’t return in Africa.

“One of the countermeasures is for the civilian government, through peer review mechanism, governments of different countries in ECOWAS and in AU, to please talk to their counterparts and ensure good governance, provide for the people what they deserve.

“The welfare of the people is key, respect the rule of law when it comes to election; these are fundamental issues.



“I want to believe that President Bola Tinubu who is now the ECOWAS chairman will do the needful.

“It’s not about using weapons, it is not about sending the military, it is about ensuring that the right things are being done all over Africa.



“As long as we are able to get things done through the instrumentality of rule of law, through good governance, ensuring that people that were elected into governance do the right thing, we can say to hell with the military government in Africa,” he said.

Sulaiman said that NILDS as the think tank of the parliament which provide training for parliaments across Africa must train and retrain its staff.



He said that the aim of the training was to bring members of staff up to speed with developments across other democracies.

The professor said that it is also to equip the staff with edge-cutting skills to continue to contribute to the growth of parliaments in Africa. (NAN)

By EricJames Ochigbo

