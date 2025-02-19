NILDS D-G pledges commitment to staff training for operational efficiency

Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman, Director-General of National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), has pledged to prioritise staff training to further enhance operational efficiency.

By EricJames Ochigbo

Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman, Director-General of National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), has pledged to prioritise staff training to further enhance operational efficiency.

Sulaiman made the pledge on Wednesday in Abuja at the opening of a two-day leadership capacity-building workshop for the institute’s officers on grade level 15 and.

He said that the workshop had become imperative, given the strategic positioning and role being played by the category of staff members in their various units and departments at the institute.

The director-general said that the workshop was organised to enhance staff members’ skills and competencies in the performance of their responsibilities at the institute.

“This capacity building workshop is aimed at equipping the senior staff members with enhanced skills and knowledge to improve their support functions, streamline processes and contribute to the overall mandate of NILDS,” he said.

According to him, NILDS management recognises the need for continuous in order for the staffers to be fully equipped to adapt to a constantly-changing work environment and deliver on the institute’s mandate.

“This is also in line with my personal principle and philosophy of building the capacity of the younger ones and in-house staff for leadership roles.

“Let me also add that I will not relent in building the capacity of my staff, both junior and senior staff; it is a promise I have made and a promise I will keep,’’ he said.

Sulaiman said that at the end of the workshop, participants were expected to have enhanced their capacities in developing effective skills in administrative management and communication and strategic planning, among others.

Earlier, the acting Director of Administration and Human Resources, Mr Aminu Dukku, said that the workshop was designed to fortify the participants’ capacities in key areas that were central to NILDS’ mission.

He listed the five key areas with the expected benefits to include: enhancing leadership skills, improving effectiveness in the area of mentorship and effective delegation.

Others, he said, were: streamlining processes through digitisation and other skills necessary to contribute to the overall mission of NILDS.

“The participants should note that this workshop is a platform to reflect, re-strategise and reconnect with peers.

“I urge the participants to approach this workshop with curiosity, openness and a resolve to return to your desks, not just as managerial staff, but as transformational leaders poised to elevate NILDS to greater heights,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the focus areas included: building professionalism, leadership and management skills in the public service, public sector ethics as well as governance and accountability.

Others were: strategic thinking, planning and policy execution; ‘delegative’ leadership and team management in public service; emotional intelligence, performance management and appraisal Skills and team management and managing stakeholders.

Speaking on behalf of the participants, the Principal Private Secretary, Mr Moshood Olalere, commended the institute’s management for organising the workshop, saying that it was the first of its kind.

Olalere said that the resources committed to the workshop would not be a waste, pledging that they would add value to their job. (NAN)