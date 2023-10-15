NILDS D-G commiserates with ex-Senate President, Lawan, over mother’s death

By EricJames Ochigbo

Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman, Director-General, National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Abuja, has commiserated with a former Senate President, Sen. Ahmed Lawan, over the death of his mother, Hajiya Halima.

In a condolence message issued on Sunday, Sulaiman urged Lawan to take solace in the fact that his late mother brought joy to countless homes during her lifetime.

“On behalf of the governing council, management and the entire staff of NILDS, I extend my heartfelt condolences to former President of the Senate, Sen. Ahmad Lawan, on the passing of his mother, Hajiya Halima.

“I also sympathise with the government and people of Yobe, as we collectively grieve this profound loss.

“Hajiya Halima, as a mother, raised her children with integrity and high sense of responsibility, evident in their contributions to the society.

“Distinguished Sen. Lawan, please find comfort in knowing that your mother lived a fulfilling life, dedicated to serving humanity through her community engagement,” he said.

The director-general said that the deceased would be remembered as an honourable woman who brought joy to countless lives and homes.

While praying for the peaceful repose of her soul, he beseeching God to reward her with eternal life. (NAN)

