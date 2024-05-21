NILDS D-G canvasses continuous training for legislative staff

Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman, Director-General of National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), has urged the legislative arm of government to prioritise staff training for effective lawmaking process in the country.

Sulaiman stated this at the opening of a three-day workshop on ‘Effective Management and Administrative Structure of the Legislature’ in Abuja on Tuesday.



He said that the legislature, being the fulcrum of democracy, required well-trained personnel to man, manage, account, record and do follow up on all the processes within the arm.

The director-general said that there were evidence-based researches which showed that there were relationships between well-trained personnel and overall performance of the legislature.



He said that the contribution of administrative staffers of the legislature in term of supporting legislative activities, had contributed to national development.

“The effective and efficient performance of the legislature depends, to a large extent, on the capacity of the administrative structure, thus the capability and capacity of their core human resources must be constantly improved upon through training and retraining.



“It is in the realisation of the above that NILDS has designed this three-day intensive capacity building workshop on ‘Effective Management of Administrative Structure of the Legislature’.

“The workshop is aimed at equipping participants with the necessary knowledge, skills and experience that will support effective and efficient running of the legislatures at both national and sub-national levels,” he said.



In his remarks, Chairman of Ogun Assembly Service Commission, Mr Waliu Taiwo, commended the institute for organising the workshop.

Taiwo said that such training would improve the knowledge of the personnel and enhance their efficiency. (NAN)

By EricJames Ochigbo